Leopard set ablaze in Adilabad, 5 held

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Forest Department officials arrested five persons on Wednesday for allegedly killing a leopard and setting it afire in the Dedra forest area under Echoda forest division in Adilabad district on the night of December 10. Though the officials rushed to the spot as soon as they received information, they could only find the burnt carcass of the animal. During inspection, the officials recovered the skin of the leopard.

Speaking to the media, District Forest Officer B Chandrasekhar said that they have identified all the seven persons behind the heinous crime and have also arrested five. He said that the main accused is one Chown Namdev, who formed a team with the other accused and started erecting electrified wires in the forest area to catch wild animals to get its meat for selling. It is learnt that the accused persons extracted ten nails, a tooth and the whiskers of the big cat with an axe before setting the carcass on fire to remove the evidence.

Nails, tooth extracted

