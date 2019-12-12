Round table meet held on women in cyber security

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and Microsoft, along with the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CoE), organised a round table conference on increasing the number of women in various roles in the field of cyber security.

The discussion, which was attended by Swati Lakra IPS, IGP (Law & Order), Lanka Rama Devi, OSD – Emerging Technologies, ITE & C department, along with key women leaders in security from organizations like CDAC, FTCCI, SAP HANA, UTC, Bank of America, and ServiceNow, had a comprehensive agenda that highlighted the role of women representatives in the cyber security domain.

The sessions revolved around the need to bring in talented women into the industry and concentrate on gender diversity in the Indian cyber security ecosystem, talent building and career opportunities for women and strategies to build a robust network of women security professionals. Ideas to attract women into this field were elaborated on and discussed.

Speaking at the event, Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CoE), DSCI stated, “As women are under-represented in the field of Cybersecurity, the DSCI and CoE are both committed to raising awareness for women through workshops.”