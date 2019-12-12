Self-defence training a must for girls: Guv

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Scores of school girls here presented their skills in Kalaripayattu, an ancient Kerala martial art to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was on a whirlwind tour of the district on Wednesday.

In the wake of rising crime against women, the district administration here is equipping girls with self-defence techniques through Kalaripayattu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor stressed on the need for introduction of self-defence course in the school curriculum for the safety and protection of girls. She appreciated district collector A Devasena for taking the initiative.

Girl students of classes VI to X will be trained in Kalaripayattu and as many as 16,000 girls across the State will undergo the 22-day-long training.

Nearly 30 Kalaripayattu trainers from Kerala will train the girls in the ancient martial art.

Later the Governor visited Kasulapalli village where Panchasutra (sanitation) programme was being implemented. Inspired by the district administration winning several national awards in the Swachh Bharat Mission programme, she said their village is a role model for other village in the country. The Collector explained about Panchasutra (sanitation) programme being implemented in the district.