‘Expedite four-laning works’

Published: 13th December 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao requested Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to expedite the works on four-laning of Kodad-Khammam section. 

Rao, who submitted a representation to Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday, said: “The 31.8 km long Kodad-Khammam is under the central government-funded Bharatmala Pariyojana project and for its four-laning it was required to acquire 180 hectares of land.

Out of that, 147 hectares of land was already acquired by NHAI. The State government has been extending its full cooperation in acquisition of land and taking up other pre-construction activities like obtaining forest clearances.”

The TRS MP requested the Union minister to take up four-laning of Kodad-Khammam by awarding contracts in 2019-20 itself. Gadkari assured that the works would be taken up immediately.

