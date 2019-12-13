Home States Telangana

Ignored by UGC, Maulana Azad National Urdu University struggles to pay scholars

MANUU released a circular saying that there has been a delay in the receipt of grants from the UGC and that it will not be able to provide NET fellowships for PhD scholars in the coming months.

Published: 13th December 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (File photo)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government’s inability to provide funds for Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has resulted in the varsity being choked in every way - from the non-availability of funds for fellowships to construction of buildings, including hostels. 

The university on Wednesday released a circular saying that there has been a delay in the receipt of grants from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and that it will not be able to provide Non-National Eligibility Test (NET) fellowships for PhD scholars for the coming months, unless funds are made available by the UGC. 

The circular also reads that the university managed to provide the non-NET fellowship till the month of November, despite a delay from the UGC in making the funds available.

Officials from the university told Express that this was managed by scraping through the university’s internal resources. The university was earlier this year, forced to approach the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) for a loan of Rs 80 crore for completing the construction of around 12 buildings. 

These buildings were to be completely funded by the UGC, but the Central government agency stopped releasing funds, forcing the university to seek a loan through the Higher Education Funding Agency. 

The 12 buildings were partially constructed when the UGC stopped funds for their construction, leaving the university in a desperate situation as they had to pay the contractors. 

As per the minutes of the 75th Executive Council meeting of MANUU, delaying these on-going projects would have resulted “in litigation or arbitration proceedings by the contractors.”

With the university forced to take the Rs 80 crore loan through HEFA, the move might further increase financial burden on the university. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maulana Azad National Urdu University UGC Hyderabad
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp