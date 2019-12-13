Home States Telangana

IAS officer Neetu Prasad appointed Telugu Varsity Vice-Chancellor

The Higher Education Department issued an order on Thursday appointing IAS officer Neetu Kumari Prasad as the Vice-Chancellor of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University.

IAS officer Neetu Prasad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing the trend of appointing babus as Vice-Chancellors of universities rather than recruiting a person from the academia for the coveted position, another bureaucrat has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of a state-run university.  

The Higher Education Department issued an order on Thursday appointing IAS officer Neetu Kumari Prasad as the Vice-Chancellor of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, which earlier had another IAS officer, V Anil Kumar, who is now retired, as its VC. 

On the same day, Prasad was also appointed the VC of Telangana University, which was also being headed by Kumar before his retirement. She was recently handed over the charge of Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Department and Endowments Department after Kumar’s retirement. All major state universities are now being headed by babus, with the additional charge of being Vice-Chancellors of the varsities.

