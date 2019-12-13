P Muralidhar Rao emerges favourite in race for BJP top post in Telangana

S Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao the emerging dark horse to lead the State unit of the saffron party?

The BJP which wants to do a Karnataka in Telangana is considering the candidature of Muralidhar Rao as he had played an important role in helping the party win a majority number of Assembly seats in the recent by-elections held in the neighbouring state.

As the party is keen on wresting power in Telangana in 2023, it has been searching for a leader of substance to lay a firm foundation for the party to challenge K Chandrasekhar Rao’s TRS in the elections.

The BJP State leadership position is very crucial now as it is assumed that whoever is president of the party would considered chief minister in waiting if the party rides to power in the next elections.

Being a senior leader, Muralidhar Rao is understood to be playing his cards well so that on the day of reckoning, the party would not have to look any further to lead the state should the party win the elections.

As elections are quite far way, the immediate consideration for the party is to have a dynamic leader to take all sections along and build an effective and viable opposition to KCR, who is walking tall with more than 100 seats in the 119-strong Assembly.

As facing KCR would not be an easy assignment, the battle preparedness has to begin in right earnest and the BJP, which always looks into the future with a vision, wants proper road map prepared for the party machinery to move on with their mission.

Candidate of choice

One leader on condition of anonymity said: “There is no doubt Muralidhar Rao is the candidate of choice if the party decides not to continue with incumbent K Laxman whose term has already expired. If the party wants Muralidhar Rao, there would be no opposition. For anyone, fighting KCR is no easy task. But for Rao, it might not be all that tough, as both belong to the same caste and the battle would be on an even keel,” he said.

Recently, Muralidhar Rao dropped subtle hints that Karnataka outcome might change his fortunes. “The results are no only useful for the nation, but also to me,” he said, implying that he was gunning for a responsible position in the party, most likely the post of the president.

Though there are several aspirants, the front-runner appears to be Muralidhar Rao. Others in the race include Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Darmapuri Aravind, DK Aruna and A Jithender Reddy. There is intense speculation that before long, maybe before Sankranti, the party leadership might come out with an announcement on who would be leading the party’s State unit.

