Permissions for film shoots to become easier now in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav has directed officials to introduce a single-window system for issuing permissions for film shoots in the State.

At a review meet here on Thursday with exhibitors, producers and officials of the Film Development Corporation (FDC), the Minister said that in most cases, producers had to visit several offices to get permissions for the shoots. This was a wastage of time for them, added the Minister.

He directed the officials to issue permissions under a single-window system and declare the FDC as the nodal agency for the same.

He said that some of the concerned departments furnished information on film shoots and once the information was made available to other departments as well, the single window system should be introduced.

The Minister also directed the officials to start online ticketing under the FDC for around 600 theatres in the State. He stated that the move would help to curb the sale of cinema tickets at high rates.