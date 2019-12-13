Soyam raises Lambadas issue in Parliament

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: BJP MP from Adilabad, Soyam Bapu Rao raised the issue of removal of Lambadas from ST category during the Zero Hour in the Parliament on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that a large number of Adivasis from the State took part in a dharna organised in New Delhi on December 9, demanding the removal of Lambadas from the list of STs and seeking justice for the Adivasis.

Bapu Rao said that the Lambadas, Yerukalas and Yanadis were included in the ST category in 1976 without forming any committee or without recommendations of any recognised body.

The Adilabad MP urged the Central government to reconsidered the matter and remove the Lambadas from the ST category.