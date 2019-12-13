Telangana State tech body to give AI training, internship for IT students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) will be conducting an In-Plant Training (IPT) cum industry tour from December 16 to December 28 on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The 60-hour internship program aims to open doors of various IT opportunities for the participants.

Digithon has decided to take up this initiative to enhance the industry required skills and knowledge among students and techies so that they can grab abundant opportunities. The two-week program seeks to train students and faculty on basics of AI and other contentious topics of the industry besides giving an industry tour. Participants need to pay `6000 fee the IPT cum internship and industry tour programme.

A hackathon will also be organized post training. Elaborating about the program, TITA President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said, “Students and faculty members can utilise the Christmas holidays fruitfully. AI is the future and engineering students as well as faculty members need to be trained well in this futuristic subject. The training will be conducted under the direct supervision of IT employees and subject experts. Efforts will be made to incorporate participants from all districts of Telangana State.”Students and other interested candidates can register for training by calling 630368705/8123123434.