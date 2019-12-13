TRS leaders barred from taking part in television debates

Home States Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is said to have commented that it would be better if no one attends any debate.

Published: 13th December 2019

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The TRS leadership has reportedly issued instructions to the party leaders not to take part in panel discussions and debates on Television channels. 

Though the instructions have been in place for quite some time, some leaders were still attending debates and were found to be not effectively defending the party and the government in the face of the onslaught from the Congress and the BJP leaders.

“The reason for the decision is that some of them were not able to project party’s line of thinking effectively in the debates,” said a TRS leader on condition of anonymity.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is said to have commented that it would be better if no one attends any debate.

“The debates, in fact, may not be of much help even if you present an effective argument,” the chief minister is understood to have said.

The chief minister did not like TV anchors acting like judges, pronouncing judgements on the line of the party. There is no need to attend. Just avoid them, the chief minister is understood to have told the leaders.

