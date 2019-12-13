Home States Telangana

TRS MPs ask Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release pending funds

In the letter, written a day after the State Cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday, the CM requested the the the Union Finance Minister to release Rs 4,351 crore IGST and GST to the state.

TRS MPs during a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing with their fight against the Central government, demanding release of funds due to Telangana, the TRS MPs on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and handed over a letter written by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, requesting the Finance Ministry to release the pending funds.

In the letter, written a day after the State Cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday, the chief minister requested the the the Union Finance Minister to release Rs 4,351 crore IGST and GST to the State. 

The chief minister also urged the Centre to release Rs 450 crore under Backward Region Grant Fund (BRGF), `312 crore Rural Development funds and Rs 393 crore Urban Local Bodies grant to the State.

Recalling that NITI Aayog recommended the Finance Ministry to release Rs 19,205 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Rs 5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya, the chief minister also urged Sitharaman to release funds for these two flagship programmes of the State government respecting the recommendations of the Niti Aayog.

According to the letter the Centre owes a total of `29,891 crore funds to the State.

Undue delay 

Speaking to reporters later in Delhi, TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said that due to undue delay in releasing the funds, the development in the State took a back seat. 

Stating that all the States in the country are currently facing the problems due to economic slowdown, Nageswara Rao requested the MPs of other parties, including that of BJP, to raise their voice on the issue. 

Informing that the TRS MPs would continue their uncompromising stand on the issue, Nageswara Rao said that the Sitharaman assured that she would looking into the contents of the CM’s letter in a couple of days. 

TS not in ABHY list

Meanwhile, in reply to a question raised by TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Social Justice and Empowerment, Rattan Lal Kataria said that the World Bank had approved Rs 6,000 crore Central sector scheme, Atal Bhujal Yojana (ABHY). 

“The funding pattern for the scheme was 50:50 between the Centre and the States. Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were chosen for the scheme due to a number of criteria, including degree of groundwater exploitation. Telangana not figured in the list of beneficiary states,” the Union minister said.

