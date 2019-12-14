Bail row: Telangana High Court serves notice to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin, CB-CID

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and State CB-CID to respond to the petition filed challenging the order of the lower court — which dismissed the petitioner K Karuna Sagar’s plea for cancellation of bail granted to the accused MLA in a case registered at Nizamabad II town police station in the year 2013.

According to the petitioner, the case was registered against the accused MLA for making controversial hate speech at a public meeting held near Hashmi Masjid on Quilla road in Nizamabad on December 8, 2012, as well as another case in Nirmal on December 23, 2012.