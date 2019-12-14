KCR’s rule is marked by corruption, Telangana BJP president K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman on Friday said that the first year of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s second term as the chief minister was characterised by an unsafe environment for women, the nose-diving State finances and endemic corruption. Speaking to the media here, the BJP leader said that all the government schemes were taking a backseat.

“Farmers’ loan waiver scheme has remained a non starter. The State government is stuck in a state of helplessness in implementing the welfare schemes,” Laxman said, adding that KCR’s rule was more like one which is heading for a disaster.

He said that the State had sunk into a morass of debt and was touching Rs 3 lakh crore debt mark.The BJP leader said that had there been tight and friendly policing, the unfortunate rape and murder of Disha, Samata and Manasa could have been averted. “If the mischief makers are on the loose, how could there be safety for women in the State?” he queried. He said that on account of mismanagement, the State’s finances are in a disarray. “The chief minister is holding reviews on State’s finances without Finance Minister T Harish Rao,” the BJP leader said.

Pointing out that the Aanganwadis are being starved of funds, he said: “The government appears to have decided to wind them up.”

Though KCR had promised the moon in the run up to the elections in 2018, very few of those promises are being implemented. Even Rythu Bandhu subsidy is not reaching the farmers and there was no mention of unemployment dole that the chief minister had promised, he said.

As far as TSRTC is concerned, the chief minister did not respond to the demands of the employees until 30 of them had died, he said and in respect of government employees, he pointed out that, there is no indication when the PRC would submit its recommendations and whether the government would announce Interim Relief (IR) to them or not.