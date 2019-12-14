Home States Telangana

KCR’s rule is marked by corruption, Telangana BJP president K Laxman

The BJP leader opines that government is stuck in a state of helplessness.

Published: 14th December 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president K Laxman

Telangana BJP president K Laxman. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman on Friday said that the first year of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s second term as the chief minister was characterised by an unsafe environment for women, the nose-diving State finances and endemic corruption. Speaking to the media here, the BJP leader said that all the government schemes were taking a backseat.

“Farmers’ loan waiver scheme has remained a non starter. The State government is stuck in a state of helplessness in implementing the welfare schemes,” Laxman said, adding that KCR’s rule was more like one which is heading for a disaster.

He said that the State had sunk into a morass of debt and was touching Rs 3 lakh crore debt mark.The BJP leader said that had there been tight and friendly policing, the unfortunate rape and murder of Disha, Samata and Manasa could have been averted. “If the mischief makers are on the loose, how could there be safety for women in the State?” he queried. He said that on account of mismanagement, the State’s finances are in a disarray. “The chief minister is holding reviews on State’s finances without Finance Minister T Harish Rao,” the BJP leader said.

Pointing out that the Aanganwadis are being starved of funds, he said: “The government appears to have decided to wind them up.”

Though KCR had promised the moon in the run up to the elections in 2018, very few of those promises are being implemented. Even Rythu Bandhu subsidy is not reaching the farmers and there was no mention of unemployment dole that the chief minister had promised, he said.

As far as TSRTC is concerned, the chief minister did not respond to the demands of the employees until 30 of them had died, he said and in respect of government employees, he pointed out that, there is no indication when the PRC would submit its recommendations and whether the government would announce Interim Relief (IR) to them or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana BJP president K Laxman
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp