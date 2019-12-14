Kingpin in human trafficking case arrested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency arrested West Bengal native Ruhul Amin Dhali (52) in a human trafficking case registered at its Hyderabad branch.

He is the main accused and conspirator in trafficking women from different parts of West Bengal and Bangladesh to various cities in India including to Hyderabad.

He has regularly been receiving funds from Bangladesh, for helping women from Bangladesh to cross the border and traffick them to different parts of India. This was the first human trafficking and exploitation case registered by the agency, under the recently-amended NIA Act.

One mobile handset with 2 SIMs including one Bangladeshi SIM, nine sim cards including four Bangladeshi sim cards, two memory cards, cash, a diary and I-cards were recovered from his possession. He was produced on Friday before the Court at Basirhat for obtaining transit remand.