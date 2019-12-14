Home States Telangana

Nine IPS, Nine IAS officers to retire next year in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as nine senior IPS officers will retire next year on attaining the age of superannuation. Following their retirement, the total number of IPS officers in the State will come down to 91.The government has issued the order announcing the retirement schedule of the nine Telangana cadre IPS officers. The 1986-batch officers Prabhakar Alok, Additional Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Delhi, and T Krishna Prasad, DG of Road Safety, will retire on March 31, 2020. Tejdeep Kaur Menon of the 1983 batch, Director General of SPF, is set to retire on April 30, 2020.

The Chairman of TS Police Housing Corporation B Malla Reddy (1998-batch officer from the State cadre), IG of SIB T Prabahakar (2001-batch officer), Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder (2002-batch officer) and Madhapur DCP A Venkateswar Rao (2006 SPS IPS officer) will retire on June 30, 2020. Intelligence chief Naveen Chand (1996 SPS officer) will retire on October 31, 2020, while director of TS Police academy VK Singh (1987-batch officer) will retire from service on November 30, 2020.
At present, a total of 100 IPS officers are working in Telangana.

IAS retirement
As many as nine IAS officers including Telangana IAS officers association president BP Acharya are going to retire in 2020. According to the orders issued by the State government recently, the IAS officers who are set to retire are: Rajeshwar Tiwari, M Jagadeeshwar, A Ashok, C Parthasarathi, Binoy Kumar, Ajay Misra, K Dharma Reddy, Hiralal Samariya and BP Acharya.

