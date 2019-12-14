Panchayat secretaries unions find support in Telangana High Court over recruitment drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the High Court’s observation on the selection process for over 9,000 junior panchayat secretaries’ posts, the panchayat secretaries’ unions have joined the chorus with the High Court saying their pleas were not considered before kick-starting the recruitment drive. The unions have opposed the recruitments since they were on contract basis.

Recently, the Telangana High Court found fault with the selection process to appoint over 9,000 junior panchayat secretaries under a notification issued in August 2018, which raised concerns over the legal sanctity of the “contract” basis posts.

Hearing a petition, the High Court observed, “All the appointments which are made in violation of rule of reservations are contrary to law. Earlier, several job aspirants had approached the court stating that recruitments were on without publishing a merit list and final key. They pointed out that the recruitment lacked transparency.

Speaking to Express, Dinesh Kumar, one of the applicants said that he was short-listed for the post during backlog post recruitments. However, he was not awarded an appointment order citing he was a non-local though he studied in erstwhile Rangareddy district.

Union leaders emphasise maintained that regular recruitment should have been carried out by the Telangana State Service Commission to avoid irregularities.

T Parvathalu, president of Telangana Panchayat Secretary Central Forum, said that over 2,000 regular posts were required at the time of the recruitment under Grade 1 category. But these were clubbed with low-rung posts and listed under contract system.