Telangana BJP MPs appraise PM Modi of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s 'dictatorial' rule

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of BJP MPs from Telangana, led by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, explained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi how “dictatorial” K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule has become in Telangana and the efforts they were making to help the party to challenge the chief minister in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The five-member delegation, which included D Arvind, Bandi Sanjay, S Bapu Rao and Rajya Sabha member G Hanumantha Rao, was given a 25-minute audience by the PM. The MPs narrated to the PM how KCR had dealt with the RTC strike and held him responsible for the death of nearly 30 RTC employees. The PM said that the prospects of the saffron party coming to power in Telangana were very bright and that they should take everyone along and build the party into a monolith to take on KCR in the next elections.