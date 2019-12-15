Chargesheet filed against accused in Telangana Dalit woman gangrape and murder case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A chargesheet running up to 143 pages with 44 evidences has been filed in the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman, at Yallapattar village in Lingapoor mandal. It has been submitted to the special court set up for the hearing of the case at Adilabad district court complex on Saturday by the investigation officer and Asifabad DSP A Satyanarayana.

Kumrambheem Asifabad district Superintendent of Police P Malla Reddy was also present during the submission. Interacting with the media outside the court complex, the SP said that all evidences, including the forensic lab report, would be presented within 20 days.

It is hoped that within a month’s time, the judgement will be out, he said. It may be mentioned here that the Andhra Pradesh Assembly recently passed a Bill that guarantees death sentence for rape-case convicts within 21 days.

Public prosecutor in the Samatha case M Ramanna Reddy said that cases have been registered under Sections 302, 376 D, and 404 of the IPC and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

It has also been identified from forensic lab reports that the accused killed the victim by slitting her throat using a knife by cutting her throat and smashing her using a blunt object. The blood samples and DNA of the accused matches with that found on the victim. The incident occurred on November 24. The police have arrested the three accused in the case and sent them on remand.

Victim’s father-in-law dies

The victim’s father-in-law, T Elliah, aged 65, died on Saturday due to ill-health. Residents of the Ghosampalli village in Nirmal district, of which Elliah was a resident, alleged that he was under shock since the rape and murder of his daughter in law and that he died as a result.