Home States Telangana

Chargesheet filed against accused in Telangana Dalit woman gangrape and murder case

While forensic reports revealed that the victim’s throat was slit and she was thrashed with a blunt object, DNA samples found on her body matched with that of accused.

Published: 15th December 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

The persons accused in the rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Asifabad district

The persons accused in the rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Asifabad district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A chargesheet running up to 143 pages with 44 evidences has been filed in the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman, at Yallapattar village in Lingapoor mandal. It has been submitted to the special court set up for the hearing of the case at Adilabad district court complex on Saturday by the investigation officer and Asifabad DSP A Satyanarayana.

Kumrambheem Asifabad district Superintendent of Police P Malla Reddy was also present during the submission. Interacting with the media outside the court complex, the SP said that all evidences, including the forensic lab report, would be presented within 20 days.

It is hoped that within a month’s time, the judgement will be out, he said. It may be mentioned here that the Andhra Pradesh Assembly recently passed a Bill that guarantees death sentence for rape-case convicts within 21 days. 

Public prosecutor in the Samatha case M Ramanna Reddy said that cases have been registered under Sections 302, 376 D, and 404 of the IPC and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

It has also been identified from forensic lab reports that the accused killed the victim by slitting her throat using a knife by cutting her throat and smashing her using a blunt object. The blood samples and DNA of the accused matches with that found on the victim. The incident occurred on November 24. The police have arrested the three accused in the case and sent them on remand.  

Victim’s father-in-law dies

The victim’s father-in-law, T Elliah, aged 65, died on Saturday due to ill-health. Residents of the Ghosampalli village in Nirmal district, of which Elliah was a resident, alleged that he was under shock since the rape and murder of his daughter in law and that he died as a result.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asifabad rape murder Telangana Dalit rape Dalit woman rape case
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp