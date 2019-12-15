Division of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh power staff likely today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The one-man committee of Justice DM Dharmadhikari, former Judge of Supreme Court of India, will on Sunday finalise the bifurcation of power utility employees between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The committee had conducted proceedings on the matter on October 4 and 10 this year.

On Saturday, a meeting was circumscribed to discussing the status of 1,157 employees relating to Andhra Pradesh power utilities who were working on "order to serve" basis in Telangana power utilities. But, the latter had relieved them in 2015 based on the nativity. According to the committee meeting, it was decided that 613 employees will join AP power utilities and a total of 504 employees will work with TS power utilities.

"But, on the contrary, the AP power utilities have interchanged the candidates and allotted an additional number of 582 employees to TS power utilities," alleged P Ratnakar Rao, president of Telangana State Power Engineers Association. He said, "On Sunday, the committee will finalise distribution of power staff between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with a permanent solution."