By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Various donors have been contributing generous amounts for the Gorumudda scheme at Rudravaram Zilla Parishad High School, located at one of the submerged villages under the Mid Manair Dam (MMD).

Under the scheme, Class X government school students from the district are being provided with breakfast and snacks. Over Rs 8,016 in cash and around 100 kgs of barley to make Upma were received by the school, which would be of great help of the students.