NTPC to give Telangana extra power supply

HYDERABAD: The NTPC on Saturday agreed to supply an additional 1,500 MW of power to Telangana, after the state requested for this in view of the expected huge lift irrigation loads for the Kaleshwaram project from 2020 onwards.

Following directions from CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the chairman and managing director of TS Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao, who attended the NTPC’s Southern Region Customer Meet in Goa on Saturday, requested the chairman and managing director of the NTPC Gurudeep Singh to supply the additional power from March, 2020. The NTPC also expedited the works on the 2x800 MW first-stage plant at Ramagundam.

NTPC to supply power at tariff less than Rs 3

According to a press release, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) agreed to supply 1,500 MW of solar power to Telangana at a tariff less than Rs 3. "The NTPC CMD promised all the support needed for Telangana’s power sector," Prabhakar Rao said.

The CMD of NTPC recalled that he met Chandrasekhar Rao at Ramagundam and discussed Telangana’s power requirements, in view of the upcoming loads of lift irrigation projects and the policy of the State to provide 24x7 power to the agriculture sector. As per the State government’s request, the NTPC expedited the works on the 2x800 MW first-stage plant at Ramagundam, the NTPC CMD informed Prabhakar Rao.

During detailed discussions regarding various issues pertaining to power generation, transmission and distribution in the State, the NTPC CMD stated that in view of the high quantum of inrush of renewable energy into the grid, which was forcing the backing down of thermal generation, there was not much difference between the supercritical and subcritical technology concepts.