Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar rail works on at a brisk pace

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: The railway doubling works between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar railway line has been going on at a brisk pace in the district. The line is of great importance as around 5,000 to 6,000 passengers travel from the station every day, and the new line would reduce travel time by an hour.

The doubling works commenced with an estimated cost of Rs 728 crore. The Centre also allocated Rs 200 crore this year. According to officials, the doubling works will be completed up to Gollapally by the end of January next year.