Telangana Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy takes ‘Bharat Bachao Andolan’ to Australia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While all Congress leaders rushed to New Delhi to participate in ‘Bharat Bachao Andolan’, as per the call given by their party high command, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy staged a dharna in Melbourne, Australia.

While addressing a gathering in front of Saint Paul’s Cathedral at Federation Square, he criticised the Central government for introducing the new citizenship law and said that the law was against the will of the people.

He alleged that both the Central and State governments were acting as per their whims and fancies, not fulfilling the promises made in their respective election manifestos.