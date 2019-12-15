Telangana MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao visits Mid Manair Dam, plans to tap its potential as tourist hub

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : In a bid to develop Mid Manair Dam (MMD) and the areas surrounding it as a major tourism destination, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, along with the representatives of NCPE (a consultancy agency), inspected the dam, Shabashpalli bridge and Ramappa hillocks here on Saturday.

The minister inspected the Ramappa hills and Sabashpalli bridge while aiming to provide a better view to the visitors. Later, after reaching the MMD (Rajarajeshwara reservoir), KTR gauged whether boating and water sports could be feasible in the area. Plans for a guest house on Ramappa hills, cottages on the downhill, weekend tourism feasibility, among others, is under way, said NCPE agency representatives.

“The consultancy agency representative will hand over the project report over tourism destination proposals. Later, this will be brought to the notice of MAUD Minister who will further determine on the steps to be taken,” Krishna Bhaskar said. The collector further emphasised that the government’s intention to develop the surrounding area of the MMD.