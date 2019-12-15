Home States Telangana

Telangana Municipal Administration department irked with urban local bodies over slow data updation

Some municipalities have not even started the demand generation and online property tax self assessment application even after being issued several instructions by the department.

Published: 15th December 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (File Photo |EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Municipal Administration Department expressed displeasure with different municipalities and corporations for not implementing the online services, or updating master data online. Some municipalities have not even started the demand generation and online property tax self assessment application even after being issued several instructions by the department exposing their negligence.

In view of this, the DMA has issued certain instructions to the municipal commissioners of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), failing which disciplinary action would be initiated against the non performing municipal commissioners.

DMA Director TK Sreedevi held a video conference with  municipal commissioners a few days ago on the status of online property tax self assessment in old and and new ULBs. The ULBs should encourage and popularise self assessment property tax system to citizens at the earliest and should improve the count of assessment through said online application avoiding manual processing immediately.

The DMA department directed the ULBs for integration of taxes and non-taxes with eSuvidha where the ULBS should take SWAN connectivity upon feasibility through Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS). Meanwhile, the ULBS were told to send the Council resolution copies where rates are fixed  for taxes and non taxes to Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) office.

