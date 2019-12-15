Will take decision on starting new dental colleges soon: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Saturday that he will soon take a decision regarding the starting new dental colleges in the State, taking into consideration the multiple representations by the dental doctors association about the lack of dental colleges and job opportunities. Currently, the State only has one government dental college under Osmania Medical College.

Speaking at the 6th IDA (Indian Dental Association) Telangana State Dental Conference on Saturday, Rajender said that steps will be taken to strengthen the public health care system in the state, and that health officials can directly approach him with feedback or complaints of any kind.

"I would also like to draw the attention of our esteemed doctors to focus on social issues as well. Doctors need to uphold our social values, and protect the dignity of women. They need to make sure that women do not face situations where they feel that they are oppressed," he said. He also said that efforts need to be made to prevent diseases and illness, and not just to treat or cure them once they happen.