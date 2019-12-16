Home States Telangana

As cash-payers linger in line, FASTags let motorists drive by

Published: 16th December 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles that didn’t have FASTags were stuck in long lines at toll plazas on Sunday. A scene from Panthangi on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: Unwary motorists who didn’t have FASTags were taken by surprise on Sunday, as they had to wait in line at toll plazas and watch their counterparts with the RFID technology drive by. Cash payments were allowed on just a few lanes.

This was the situation at Pantangi, Korlapahad on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, Madgulapally toll plaza on the Addanki-Narketpally highway, and the Gudur plaza on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway. Of the 16 counters at the Pantangi toll plaza, only six received payments in cash.
This was because the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday started Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) through FASTags in a bid to save fuel and time, besides reducing pollution and ensuring seamless movement of traffic.

At the Madugulapally toll plaza, however, the RFID-scanning machine did not work, and officials collected payments in cash from all motorists.

Employees at the Pantangi toll plaza said that of the 20,000-25,000 vehicles that drive through every day, only about 40 per cent have FASTags. “We have opened counters to issue FASTags, and the Choutuppal police provided security at the Panthangi toll plaza and helped control traffic,” an official said.

Despite the publicity drives and sale of FASTags at various places across the state, just 38-40 per cent of vehicles in Telangana have the technology for electronic payment.According to officials, employees of all 17 toll plazas in Telangana have been asked to leave at least one lane open for motorists who pay by cash.

“The implementation of the FASTag drive has begun, but cash lanes will be open for the convenience of those who don’t have FASTags yet. They won’t have to pay any extra fee until January 15. However, after that, cash-users who enter TASTag lanes will have to pay double the amount,” noted an official from NHAI.

Meanwhile, with traffic congestion persisting on Sunday, GMR, which operates the Pantangi toll plaza, decided to leave three lanes on either side, towards and from Vijayawada, open for cash transactions.
This step was taken after nearly a kilometer-long line of traffic was noticed due to the transition in the payment systems. It is estimated that 40 per cent of commuters have installed FASTags on their vehicles. Toll plazas like Gudur have seen merely 27 per cent of commuters using FASTags.

“Before the deadline of December 1, merely 10-12 per cent of car users had FASTags. Now, that figure has already jumped to 38-40 percent, in just 30 days, which is remarkable. We expect a hike of 10-12 per cent more in the next 15 days, which will ensure 50 per cent of users are using FASTags,” said NHAI project director K Srinivas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp