Bhadrachalam bridge in state of ruin

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: THE only bridge across River Godavari that facilitates entry into the temple town of Bhadrachalam is in a state of ruin. In fact, accidents on the bridge are increasing by the day.

The government had constructed the bridge in 1964 after a country boat ferrying several devotees to the temple town had collapsed, killing many. Ever since then, the bridge has been the only way one can enter Bhadrachalam division from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

It has been 55 years since the bridge was constructed. Needless to say, the structure requires several repairs; however, the officials concerned are not taking the initiative to get it repaired, according to sources. The bridge’s cement coating has worn off and its joints have widened. Due to potholes, accidents are commonplace on the bridge.

Over the years, the traffic on the bridge has increased multifold as it functions as the only route heavy-load and domestic vehicles can take to get to Bhadrachalam, and in turn, the neighbouring states of Chhattishgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Every day, more than 3,000 vehicles pass through the bridge. In fact, the bridge was constructed when the number of vehicles was about 5,000 to 10,000 in Bhadrachalam town. Owing to increase of population, the number of vehicles have shot up over the last few decades.

New bridge still under construction

Owing to the increase in traffic on the said bridge, a new bridge was proposed by officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Its construction was taken up at an estimated cost of `65 crores. The works were entrusted to a private agency in 2015.

The agency was supposed to finish the construction of the bridge in two years’ time. Four years have passed since then and only 50 to 60 per cent of the works have been completed. As a result, the NHAI officials imposed a penalty of `6.5 crore on the agency.

Meanwhile, locals and motorists using the bridge on a daily-basis alleged the NHAI officials were not taking up repair works on the existing bridge, causing major accidents. K Rama Rao from Bhadrachalam town said, “I met with an accident on the bridge and my leg was fractured. Who is responsible for this?”

When contacted, NHAI’s executive engineer AV Rao said, “We are trying our best to complete works on the new bridge . We will also be taking up repair works on the existing bridge shortly.”