Nizam-era silver coins unearthed in M’nagar

MAHABUBNAGAR: Lakshminarayana, an elderly man from Malleboinpally village under Jadcherla mandal, never thought a bag of money (quite literally) awaited him as he demolished his family house in the village.

The old man razed his house to distribute the property among his children. He was awestruck when he learnt that a few villagers found silver coins that belonged to the Nizam’s era from the plot of land where his property once stood. According to information, the coins that were unearthed by the villagers had the picture of the legendary Charminar, the signature of the then Hyderabad chief and inscriptions in Urdu language imprinted on them.

After finding coins, the villagers became curious and continued their searches till late Saturday night in hopes that they would be able to find something more. However, they could not find more treasure.

Further, as videos of a few villagers finding the coins went viral on social media, the ‘excavators’ surrendered the silver coins with the Revenue Department officials, who would in turn hand them over to Archaeology Department officials soon.