Ragging leads student to swallow rat posion

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: An Intermediate student Santosh Naik attempted suicide here on Sunday by swallowing rat poison. Santosh had been severely humiliated by his seniors at the college as part of ragging. He was later thrashed by the same seniors.

According to the police, he tried to end his life at his residence in RC Nayak Thanda of Timmajipeta mandal. Santosh is a student of Pratibha Junior College here.He came home on Saturday evening and resorted to the extreme step when no one was home.

The neighbours, suspecting something was amiss, went inside his house and found him in a critical condition. They immediately shifted him to Badepally Hospital where he is undergoing treatment and not yet out of danger. Representatives of the management of the college visited Santosh. Locals too told the police that continuous ragging and harassment at college was the reason Santosh had been depressed lately. However, the college management has claimed that they had taken all steps to prevent ragging at the institution.