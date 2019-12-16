SCR bags four awards for energy conservation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE South Central Railway bagged four National Energy Conservation Awards from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency/Ministry of Power. The Kacheguda Station bagged a Certificate of Merit in this regard.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, complimented the SCR for its exemplary performance in the energy conservation sector. He advised the South Central Railway to further the cause of reducing energy consumption to promote development of the nation. Gajanan Mallya, general manager of South Central Railway said that winning four prestigious national awards was an achievement facilitated by the dedicated workforce of the Zone.

The important factor in determining energy efficiency is Specific Energy Consumption (SEC). SCR has the lowest SEC in freight services, due to regenerative braking used by loco pilots. These achievements were made possible by implementing various energy conservation measures such as, use of solar energy, LED fittings in place of higher wattage fittings, use of energy efficient pumps, timers for water coolers/rolling examination lights, among others.