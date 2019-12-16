Home States Telangana

TRS will be in power for 20 more years: Gangula Kamalakar

The Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar expressed the confidence that the TRS party will win in the upcoming municipal polls..

Published: 16th December 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Karimangar MLA Gangula Kamalakar.

Karimangar MLA Gangula Kamalakar. (Official Website)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Thanks to the success of development works and welfare schemes launched by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, leaders of other parties are turning to the TRS, said Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar.

Speaking at an event organised to welcome Congress leaders and workers, including former MPTC Perumandla Nirmal Gopal, into the TRS in Kothaplli mandal on Sunday, he expressed the confidence that the TRS party will win in the upcoming municipal  polls.

Urging the party cadre to be prepared for the elections, he said: “There is no place for parties like the Congress and the BJP leaders in Telangana. People trust the TRS government.  There is no doubt the TRS will be in power for another 20 years.”

Gangula Kamalakar TRS K Chandrasekhar Rao
