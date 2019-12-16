TRS will be in power for 20 more years: Gangula Kamalakar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Thanks to the success of development works and welfare schemes launched by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, leaders of other parties are turning to the TRS, said Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar.

Speaking at an event organised to welcome Congress leaders and workers, including former MPTC Perumandla Nirmal Gopal, into the TRS in Kothaplli mandal on Sunday, he expressed the confidence that the TRS party will win in the upcoming municipal polls.

Urging the party cadre to be prepared for the elections, he said: “There is no place for parties like the Congress and the BJP leaders in Telangana. People trust the TRS government. There is no doubt the TRS will be in power for another 20 years.”