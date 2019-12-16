Home States Telangana

Villagers block convoys of Errabelli and Vemula, protest over 2BHK allottment

The local villagers staged a protest on National Highway 163 and blocked the convoys of the two ministers.

Published: 16th December 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Police try to disperse agitating villagers at Raghavapur in Station Ghanpur Mandal on Sunday

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Tension prevailed in Raghavapur in Station Ghanpur Mandal in Janagaon district on Sunday when the police had to resort to lathi charge when the people tried to prevent Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Roads & Buildings, Legislative Affairs and Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy from leaving the village, alleging that the list of double bedroom houses allotted to 40 families did not include genuine beneficiaries.

The local villagers staged a protest on National Highway 163 and blocked the convoys of the two ministers. The protestors raised slogans against the ministers and the TRS government. The police then resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the agitating villagers before helping the ministers to leave the village.
Earlier speaking at the programme, Dayakar Rao stated that transparency is being maintained in the distribution of double bedroom houses. He said that the government had ensured basic amenities like roads, power supply, drainage, drinking water in the new colony with an estimated cost of `50 lakh.

District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy is making efforts to develop the colony into a model colony with all amenities, said Rao. Prashanth Reddy said that the government is keen to complete the phase-2 of Devadula lift irrigation project. “Minister Dayakar Rao is working hard to complete the Devadula project to give a fillip to agriculture in the Jangaon area,” he said.Meanwhile, Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah said that 60 of the 170 applications were approved to receive benefits under double bedroom houses scheme.

