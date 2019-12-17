Arvind’s effigies burnt  for U-turn on turmeric board

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : The TRS workers are up in arms against Nizamabad BJP MP D Arvind for admitting that he would not be able to persuade the Centre to set up a turmeric board in the district. Across the district, the angry workers staged protests, set fire to his effigies for the U-turn since his battle cry in the elections for Nizamabd Lok Sabha seat was ensuring setting up of turmeric board and lasting justice to the farmers whose fortunes are always at the receiving end.

Accusing then incumbent MP Kavitha of inefficiency and the State government of indifference in taking up the issue with the Centre, he pulled off a major victory over her. In the electoral battle, Kavitha suffered a stunning defeat in the segment she was expected to win with a big majority.

On Sunday, Arvind said that his priority in the elections was to defeat Kavitha and therefore he promised turmeric board. At that time, he was not aware of the difficulty in getting the turmeric board for Nizamabad. Now he has come to know that board was an outdated concept and that he would get something else for farmers that is much better than a board, he said.

The TRS leaders and workers, who were incensed over Arvind’s U-turn on the demand for turmeric board, spilled on to the streets and demanded his resignation as he had admitted that he would not be able to fulfil his promise. Though Arvind said that the Centre was favourable in announcing a slew of measures to help the farmers get a fair deal for their produce, it did not go down well with the farmers. He blamed the State government for not sending any proposal for announcement of minimum support price for turmeric.

Meanwhile, Farmers Rythu Ikya Karyacharana Committee started “Athma Gourava Padayatra” from Velgtur village in Mendora mandal and obtained signatures of farmers to secure a turmeric broad. Among the leaders who were in the forefront included S Anwesh Reddy and Munipally Sai Reddy.

Farmers hold

‘Athma Gourava Padayatra’

The Farmers Rythu Ikya Karyacharana Committee started “Athma Gourava Padayatra” from Velgtur in Mendora mandal and obtained signatures of farmers to secure a turmeric broad