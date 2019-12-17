Home States Telangana

Balamrutham Plus to fight wasting among infants

The State government has identified Asifabad and Gadwal as two districts where this nutritional supplement would be  launched first.

Published: 17th December 2019 01:40 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  To tackle cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) among infants, the State government will provide the infants nutritional supplement Balamrutham Plus, which has been formulated by the city-based National Institute of Nutrition. 

The nutritional supplement was launched on Monday by Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and will be implemented across the State, in partnership with the UNICEF. 

The State government has identified Asifabad and Gadwal as two districts where this nutritional supplement would be  launched first.  Speaking at the event, NIN director Dr R Hemalatha highlighted that although wasting is high in the country, fortunately the mortality rate among such infants has been found to be low. She highlighted the need to tackle the issue through nutritional foods like Balamrutham Plus. 

TS Foods to manufacture the product    
While the State is already administering Balamrutham for infants through the Integrated Child Development Services, NIN officials said that the Balamrutham Plus is fortified with additional carbohydrates, proteins and micronutrients to nourish SAM and MAM infants, so that they do not suffer from wasting. The nutritional supplement will be manufactured by the State government agency, TS Foods

