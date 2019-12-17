Home States Telangana

Collector Sarfaraz posted as excise commissioner 

Kamalakar also lodged a complaint with CM KCR on the audio clip.

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR : Karimnagar District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, who allegedly helped Karimnagar MP and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay during 2018 Assembly elections, has been transferred to Excise Department as its commissioner on Monday. Jogulamba-Gadwal District Collector K Shashanka is transferred and posted as Collector of Karimnagar.

After an audio clip of 2018 went viral recently, in which Sarfaraz Ahmed reportedly assured all the help to Bandi Sanjay, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar alleged that the Collector hatched a conspiracy against the TRS. Both Bandi Sanjay and Kamalakar contested against each other in Assembly polls from Karimnagar.

However, Sarfaraz Ahmed said that the audio clip was a cut and paste job of some persons and denied helping Sanjay Kumar. Chief Secretary SK Joshi summoned Sarfaraz Ahmed and sought his explanation in November. Finally, the Karimnagar Collector has been transferred to the Excise Department. Besides, four other IAS officers too were transferred on Monday. 

According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Karimnagar Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed has been transferred and posted as Director, Prohibition and Excise in the existing vacancy. Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who has been in place of full additional charge of the post of commissioner, was relieved from the additional charge. 

