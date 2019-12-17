Community leaders hold meet on National Population Register

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Muslim community leaders on Monday held a discussion on the implementation of National Population Register (NPR) at Jama Masjid, Darulshifa. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Population Register, which is a part of Census 2021, is a list of ‘usual residents of the country.’

Unlike the NRC, the NPR is not a citizenship enumeration drive and it would even record a foreigner staying in a locality. Critiques of NRC believe that NPR would lay down the basis for NRC. “We discussed the ways to ensure 100 per cent enrolment and are planning to spread awareness on the matter by involving community centres,” said Jamae-e-Islami Hind city president Hamed Mhd Khan.