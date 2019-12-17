Dowry case filed against MPDO

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Kagaznagar town police on Monday filed a case of dowry harassment on Sirpur (T) Mandal Parishad Development officer (MPDO) C Jagadesh Anil Kumar. His wife, Siram Marry Kumari, had lodged a complaint with SP P Mallareddy and District Collector Rajiv Hanumanthu, stating that her husband had been harassing her for dowry and had been threatening to kill her. She alleged that he had cut her hands with a knife on Sunday after coming home in a drunken stupor.