Hajipur victims’ kin demand death for accused

HYDERABAD: Family members and relatives of the three minor girls from Hajipur village in Yadadri district who were raped and murdered by lift mechanic Marri Srinivas Reddy, met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday. They appealed that the accused be given capital punishment.

Srinivas Reddy had been accused of burying the girl’s bodies in abandoned agricultural wells. The offences came to light while investigating the missing case of a 14-year-girl whose body was found buried in his well, who he had kidnapped on the pretext of offering her a lift, after which he raped, killed and buried her.

On inquiry, he also admitted to raping, killing and burying two other girls aged seventeen and twelve in the same manner. He was arrested by Rachakonda police in April 2019. Police had filed three chargesheets against him and the trial had already begun at the Nalgonda court. The trial is likely to complete by December this year. Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor, the families said that the Governor heard them patiently and that she had been following the case very closely.

“She told us that she could understand the pain we are going through, assured us justice in the case and all possible help from the government,” they said.They further stated that people who do such acts should not be allowed to live. “We demanded that he be killed in an encounter, just like how the accused in the recent rape and murder of the veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed. And if not an encounter, we demand that he be given capital punishment at the earliest for his crimes,” they said.

Samatha rape & murder accused produced in special court

Adilabad: Kumrambheem Asifabad district police produced the three accused in the Samatha rape and murder case at the special fast-track court here on Monday. The remand period for the accused was extended and one day’s time was allowed for them to appoint their advocate because the Bar Association of Adilabad had declared that no one would argue in their favour. The police had filed a chargesheet in the special court on December 14. The court registered the case on Monday. The three accused are Babu, Shabouddin and Makdhum. The trial may begin by the weekend. The gang rape and murder of dalit women Samatha had happened on November 24 in the outskirts of Yellapatar village.