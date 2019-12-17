Harassed at work, teacher attempts suicide 

NALGONDA: A teacher working at a government high school at Devarakonda attempted suicide by pouring kerosene on her body at the school premises on Monday. Other teachers from the school blocked her attempt to set herself on fire.The teacher, S Rambai, alleged that for the past four-and-half years, school Headmaster V Mutyalu and Mandal Education Officer N Mathrunayak had been harassing her, due to which she took the extreme measure.
