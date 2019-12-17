Home States Telangana

HC asks Centre to file counter in MLA Ramesh case

On earlier occasion, the judge suspended the order impugned for four weeks.

Published: 17th December 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chennamaneni Ramesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  While  extending the interim stay by another eight weeks on the orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs declaring TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh as not a citizen of India, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Central government to file counter affidavit informing whether the petitioner MLA has renounced his German citizenship or not.

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram passed the order in the petition filed by Chennamaneni Ramesh, representing Vemulawada Assembly segment in Karimnagar district, seeking to set aside the orders issued by the Home Ministry declaring him as not a citizen of India and that he has obtained the Indian citizenship fraudulently by submitting fictitious and false documents.

On earlier occasion, the judge suspended the order impugned for four weeks. On November 20 this year, the ministry, in its order, said “Under Section 10 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, the competent authority decides that Ramesh Chennamaneni ceases to be a citizen of India. It is not conducive to public good that Ramesh continues to be a citizen of India.”

Aggrieved with the same, he now moved the High Court for relief. After perusing the material available on record, Justice Kodanda Ram pointed out that there is no finding as to whether the petitioner has renounced his German citizenship or not. Besides, there is no mention on this issue even in the order passed by another judge earlier. The Centre has also not given any clarity in this regard, the judge observed. Senior counsel Vedula Venkata Ramana, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the statute does not provide for stripping of the citizenship of a person when his stay in India is conducive to the people of the country.

On the other hand, advocate V Ravi Kiran Rao, appearing for Adi Srinivas, who contested in elections against Chennamaneni Ramesh and lost in the consecutive elections, submitted that the Home Ministry, after going through all the material placed before it, has concluded that Ramesh has obtained the Indian citizenship by fraudulent means and by placing false information. In fact, the petitioner is holding two passports, he alleged.

Assistant Solicitor General N Rajeshwar Rao, appearing for the Central government, submitted that the petitioner had applied for Indian citizenship in March, 2008 and got the citizenship in February, 2009, and during this period he had stayed in Germany for about eight months and he had spent only two months in India. After hearing both sides, Justice Kodanda Ram directed the Centre to file counter affidavit and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp