High Court directs TS to stop pipeline works at Golconda Fort

As per the Supreme Court directions, it is the State government’s duty to maintain and protect monuments and forts, the bench noted.

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Expressing displeasure with the authorities concerned for not evincing interest in protecting heritage monuments in the State, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to immediately stop pipeline works near Golconda Fort taken up by the GHMC.  “It is the mandatory duty of the State government for maintenance and protection of protected monuments and it cannot ignore it on any ground,’’ the bench observed.

Further, the bench directed the State and Centre to file their counter affidavits in a taken up PIL regarding pulverisation of 500-year-old Golconda Fort by the GHMC for laying a pipeline between Ahana Burj and Mamola Burj near the fort. Besides, the bench ordered for furnishing the list of monuments maintained and protected by the Centre and the State government. 

The bench was passing this order in a taken up PIL which was based on a report published in a newspaper highlighting the damage caused to Golconda Fort due to the pipeline works using drills and earth movers. The bench asked the advocate general BS Prasad as to why the government had not even released the list of protected monuments existing in Regulation 13 of the HMDA Act.

As per the Supreme Court directions, it is the State government’s duty to maintain and protect monuments and forts, the bench noted.The bench issued notices to municipal administration and urban development, GHMC, HMDA, Ministry of Archeology, New Delhi to respond.

