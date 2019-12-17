Home States Telangana

Hyderabad encounter: Hospital seeks HC advice on preserving bodies of rape accused

As per the forensic experts views, the bodies have been in good condition, but he needs further guidelines as to what is to be done.

Published: 17th December 2019 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The state-run Gandhi Hospital here on Tuesday sought a directive from the Telangana High Court over preserving the bodies of the four accused in the rape-murder of a woman veterinarian, who were later killed in an alleged encounter with the police.

The directive was sought following concerns expressed by the hospitals forensic experts over keeping the bodies.

The forensic professor, who preserved the bodies, has expressed concern as to how long we can preserve the bodies We cannot keep them any longer, a senior medical official at the Gandhi hospital told PTI.

The forensic professor's views have been forwarded to the High Court for guidance and orders from the court were awaited.

"Whatever the forensic professor has said is his concern over maintaining the bodies for a longer period. With his reference, we have approached high court," the official said.

"So, we asked for the high court to kindly give us the direction as what should be done next. Whatever the high court says they will follow," he said.

As per the forensic experts views, the bodies have been in good condition, but he needs further guidelines as to what is to be done as no cut-off time has been given, he said.

The bodies have been preserved in minus degrees temperature, he said.

The bodies were to be preserved till December 13 as per the high court's directives earlier, the official said, adding that no further directives have been received from the high court.

The four men, accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian, were killed in an alleged encounter with police on December 6.

The four accused were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman veterinarian by smothering her and later burning her body.

They were allegedly gunned down by the police after the accused snatched the firearm of the law enforcers at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert, under which the charred remains of the 25-year- old veterinarian were found on November 28, to recover her phone, wrist-watch and others pertaining to the case.

The Supreme Court had appointed a three-member inquiry commission headed by former apex court judge V S Sirpurkar to probe into the circumstances that led to the alleged encounter of the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of the veterinarian.

The apex court had said the preservation of the bodies shall continue until further orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad encounter Hyderabad vet rape Telanagana
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress Payal Rohatgi (Photo | Instagram)
Payal Rohatgi released from jail, says will exercise freedom of speech cautiously
BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra addresses the media after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
CAA Stir: BSP leaders meet President Kovind
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp