KCR to inspect Yadadri temple works today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inspect the ongoing temple renovation works at Yadagirigutta on Tuesday. He is likely to identify a suitable place near the temple for conducting Maha Sudarshana Yagam in February.

The first phase of Yadadri renovation works are nearing completion and the main temple will be reopened to devotees soon. Marking the opening of the temple, the Chief Minister will conduct Sudarshana Yagam.

Rao has already announced that Ritviks of Vaishnava cult would be brought to Yadadri from across the globe to conduct the Sudarshana Yagam. The renovation works of Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple were taken up in 2016. The main temple has been closed for the devotees.