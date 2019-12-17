Man attacks minor with knife for rejecting his proposal

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM : A rowdy-sheeter was detained by the police after he allegedly attacked a minor with a knife after she refused his proposal. The incident, which took place around three days ago, came to light on Monday. The girl suffered an injury on one of her hands. The accused attacked the girl while she was going home after college near the SCCL head office.

The accused, Laxman, had been threatening the girl that he would kill her brother if she complained to her parents. According to the police, he had been allegedly troubling her for a long time and finally attacked her when she refused his proposal. The girl’s family members approached the police on Sunday to lodge a complaint. Based on the complaint, One Town Inspector of Police L Raju booked a case under POCSO provision.