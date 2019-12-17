Home States Telangana

Man gets three-year jail for assaulting minor

She told the monther that when she screamed for her grandmother, Rasool left her and fled from the spot. 

Published: 17th December 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 38-year-old man was recently sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 12 year-old-girl in 2017. Mohd Rasool, who then worked as a plumber, had gone to the victim’s house for some repair work and sexually harassed her. 

The victim lived in Pocharam with her mother, grandparents and younger sister, while her father worked abroad. In March 2017, the mother had gone to visit the victim’s father. She would speak to her children over the phone every day. In April, the victim told her mother that Rasool had come to their home for some repair work and sexually assaulted her.

She told the mother that when she screamed for her grandmother, Rasool left her and fled from the spot. 
Probe revealed that prior to this incident, Rasool had even misbehaved with the victim’s six-year-old sister in the building’s elevator. Ghatkesar police then registered a case against Rasool and arrested him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jail sexually assault
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp