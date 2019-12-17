Man gets three-year jail for assaulting minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old man was recently sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 12 year-old-girl in 2017. Mohd Rasool, who then worked as a plumber, had gone to the victim’s house for some repair work and sexually harassed her.

The victim lived in Pocharam with her mother, grandparents and younger sister, while her father worked abroad. In March 2017, the mother had gone to visit the victim’s father. She would speak to her children over the phone every day. In April, the victim told her mother that Rasool had come to their home for some repair work and sexually assaulted her.

She told the mother that when she screamed for her grandmother, Rasool left her and fled from the spot.

Probe revealed that prior to this incident, Rasool had even misbehaved with the victim’s six-year-old sister in the building’s elevator. Ghatkesar police then registered a case against Rasool and arrested him.