By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two selection committee meetings of Lokayukta and TS Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) would be held at Pragathi Bhavan here on December 19. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair the meetings, which will be attended by other members of the selection committee.

The State government had recently amended the Lokayukta Act to appoint a retired judge of High Court as its chairman. The retired judge of district Court will be appointed as Upa-Lokayukta.