RGV fails to appear before cops, to get second notice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With movie director Ram Gopal Varma failing to appear before the police on Monday in connection with a case booked against him for allegedly morphing the photos of evangelist and political leader KA Paul, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police would serve another notice on him asking him to appear before police for questioning.

Police said they would serve a second notice on him and if he doesn’t respond even for the second notice, action would be taken as per court orders. Earlier, the cyber crime police registered cases under IT Act and other relevant sections against director for posting a morphed picture of Paul on his official twitter handle. Stating that Varma abused him, Paul’s relative Jyothi lodged a complaint seeking action against him. This is the second time that the cyber crime police registered cases against the him for posting abusive content on social media.