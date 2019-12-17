Supply water to last acre of land: Minister

By Express News Service

SURYAPETA : Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that the State government is ready to supply water to the last acre of land. The minister made the statement when the Central Water Commission toured the district to inspect the words on the second phase of Sriram Sagar project canal.

The minister also directed the officials concerned to prepare plans as per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision and supply water to the last acre of land. Meanwhile, Jagdish Reddy asked the authorities to expedite the land acquisition process for the construction of a reservoir in Nagaram zone under the Tungaturthy constituency.